Arriving storms spread clouds across Alaska

Rain likely into the weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Brrrr! With skies clear, it was a chilly morning across the city, Southcentral and Interior Alaska. We’ll see a full harvest moon Thursday night into Friday morning too.

With the exception of Lake Hood and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, most Anchorage locations reported temperatures that dipped to the 20s to 32 degrees. Sunshine and blue sky brightened the day, but clouds will be moving in Friday.

A smaller low pushed across Southwest Alaska through the day Thursday, with southwesterly winds, light amounts of precipitation, mostly rain. It will lose intensity overnight.

A storm in the northern Pacific Ocean will be the next significant weather maker for the state. It is moving north and arrives Saturday over the southern part of the state.

This is a storm system with a good amount of moisture associated with it, so rain is likely, ending a run of dry and sunny fall weather. And colder air will flow in behind the low, which means snow could mix in as well. Colder temperatures will accompany this change next week too.

