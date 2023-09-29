Harvest supermoon lights up Southcentral Alaska sky

Harvest supermoon lights up Southcentral Alaska sky
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the song says, shine on harvest moon — and it certainly is tonight.

The massive moon will be visible in Anchorage tonight — and it’s not just a harvest moon, it is also a supermoon with a distance of just 223,699 miles from earth. 

There is a veil of clouds out but it will be between 98 and 100 percent full through Friday. 

These images come from just outside the studios as the moon was rising. It will set at 8:24 a.m. Friday to the west.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Sears warehouse in Anchorage will become Amazon's first sorting facility in the state
Former Sears warehouse will become Amazon’s first sorting facility in Alaska
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter near the crash site near Knik Glacier.
‘Inadequate’ pilot training largely blamed for deadly 2021 helicopter crash that killed 5, including Czech billionaire
Cannabis
‘I don’t see how they can succeed’: Several cannabis stores expected to close this year
Glenn Highway closed near Kings River after fuel tanker rollover
Glenn Highway reopens near Kings River after fuel tank rollover forced closure
A preliminary report on the plane crash that killed Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. — the husband of...
Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed husband of Rep. Peltola

Latest News

Scam impersonating Fairbanks police targets residents across Alaska
Scam impersonating Fairbanks police targets residents across Alaska
Harvest supermoon lights up Southcentral Alaska sky
Harvest supermoon lights up Southcentral Alaska sky
The family of Jessie Tessier, last seen near Chugaik in May, is still searching for her.
‘It’s a battle every day’: Twin sister, cousin speak on holding out hope of finding missing woman
FILE
Scam impersonating Fairbanks police targets residents across Alaska