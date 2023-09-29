Harvest supermoon lights up Southcentral Alaska sky

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the song says, shine on harvest moon — and it certainly is tonight.

The massive moon will be visible in Anchorage tonight — and it’s not just a harvest moon, it is also a supermoon with a distance of just 223,699 miles from earth.

There is a veil of clouds out but it will be between 98 and 100 percent full through Friday.

These images come from just outside the studios as the moon was rising. It will set at 8:24 a.m. Friday to the west.

