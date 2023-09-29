‘It’s a battle every day’: Twin sister, cousin speak on holding out hope of finding missing woman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Anchorage police work on an open missing persons case for 37-year-old Jessie Tessier, the woman’s family has been holding out hope that they might come across a sign of the mother of three — or that a member of the public might flag them on information leading to her whereabouts.

Tessier, who was officially reported missing in May, hasn’t been seen since early this summer when she was spotted in Talkeetna. Her family knows her as a kind, loving, adventurous Alaskan, but said Thursday that they recognize Tessier had been struggling since the death of her father three years ago.

Video footage shows Tessier, shoeless and without any of her belongings, walking away from her uncle’s residence near Mirror Lake. Her twin sister Jacquie, is still leading the charge in the search for her as temperatures begin to drop and Alaska barrels toward the coldest part of the year.

Maroney said one of the most difficult parts of her sister going missing was celebrating their 37th birthday without Tessier by her side.

A missing persons notice from the Anchorage Police Department this May lists Tessier at about 5′2″ and 120 pounds. She has blue eyes, and — at least at the time the poster was created — blonde hair. Police said the search for Tessier is ongoing.

APD also said via email that it can’t share much other information about Tessier’s case, given that the investigation is active and ongoing. A spokesperson emphasized that in general, people should not wait to report missing persons cases — especially in the event of exigent circumstances, such as suspected kidnapping, violence or self-harm.

The department noted that it can be helpful if people attempt to reach any individual who appears to have gone missing before reporting — for example, contact jails, hospitals or friends and coworkers of adults, or check friends’ homes, playgrounds or parks for children — but again, emergency situations should be reported immediately.

Those with information about Tessier’s whereabouts are asked to contact APD at 311 or (907) 786-8900.

