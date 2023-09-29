Mat-Su Borough begins rebuild on obliterated revetment in Talkeetna

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has begun work to rebuild a revetment that was washed away by floodwaters earlier this month, causing extensive erosion along the banks of the Talkeetna River at the end of Main Street.

It was reported that nearly 325 feet of the 44-year-old revetment has been lost due to the high waters, taking with it an additional 60 to 85 feet of land. The borough issued a disaster declaration on Sept. 12 aiming to open up access to emergency funding to repair the damaged riverbank.

Public Works director Tom Adams was on site in Talkeetna this week as contractors began placing rip-rap into the water to rebuild the protective rock wall.

“We started hauling rock last Friday [but] we didn’t actually start placing rock in the river until Monday,” Adams said Thursday. “We’re probably looking at another couple three days to place rock in the river and then kind of dress up the revetment.”

On Thursday, trucks were still hauling material from a rock quarry in Chugiak while crews with Western Construction & Equipment LLC used a loader and excavator to place the rock into the water. The new revetment is being built in the same place as the former one and will connect to the undamaged portion of the original revetment downriver.

Adams said he expects the project to be completed sometime in the next two weeks, but that the fix isn’t necessarily permanent.

The new protective wall will connect with the undamaged section of the original revetment down river. (AKNS)

“What we’re doing right now is effectively emergency repair,” Adams said.

According to him, the erosion was caused by “river scour”, a term defined as “the removal of sediment or engineered materials from the bed or banks of a watercourse.”

“In a perfect world, we would have been able to identify what our scour depths are and embed our rock deep enough so that we would be able to sustain some of that activity when the river rises again — and it will,” Adams said. “But in this case, all we’re doing is just placing rock in the river right now to protect the river bank that’s left so that it’s not as affected by the movement of water in the absence of any riprap or any armoring.”

The borough has purchased 4,000 tons of rip-rap, but there is a possibility more material will be needed to complete the rebuild.

According to Adams, the borough has spent approximately $500,000 on the project so far — a bill that is currently being footed by tax dollars pending state approval of the disaster declaration.

The borough is asking residents and visitors to remain clear of the construction area while work is underway.

