September to end on a wet and cooler note

Heaviest rain into the weekend looks to remain near the Gulf of Alaska
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There is a noticeable increase in cloud coverage across Southcentral this morning with some isolated to scattered rain showers. Higher elevations through Hatcher Pass and Chugach Mountains are likely seeing snow if not a wintry mix. While rain will be very hit or miss across the region today, it does mark the return to wet weather across Southcentral. While the outlook ahead features daily rain chances, not everyone will see it. This comes as most of the impacts in the days ahead look to primarily stay along the Gulf of Alaska.

With clouds sticking around today, many areas will likely see highs a few degrees cooler than Thursday. For Anchorage, one can expect to see our high pushing 50 degrees, with some late afternoon sunshine possible. While active weather is returning to Southcentral, it’s the weekend into early next week that brings the better potential for rain across the region.

An area of low pressure just south of the Aleutians will continue to build north towards the mainland. As it does, we’ll see clouds continue to steadily thicken up, with widespread rain for coastal regions by early tomorrow morning. Inland locations will see isolated to scattered activity through Saturday and Sunday, with the better chance for rain arriving Monday. As colder conditions return to Southcentral, a brief changeover to wintry mix looks likely early Tuesday morning before sunshine and drier weather returns.

Across the rest of the state, the outlook favors a cooler than normal weather pattern. This would keep much of Alaska a few degrees below average, which for much of Southcentral and Southeast will mean the 40s and 50s for highs.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

