Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations

Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor law violations.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods over possible child labor law violations.

The investigation of the chicken processing plants follows a report from The New York Times earlier this month.

The report mentioned an underage migrant worker was severely injured while working for a sanitation company hired by Perdue in Virginia.

Perdue said it plans to cooperate fully with any government inquiry on this matter and take appropriate actions based on the findings.

Tyson has yet to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Highway closed near Kings River after fuel tanker rollover
Glenn Highway reopens near Kings River after fuel tank rollover forced closure
A preliminary report on the plane crash that killed Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. — the husband of...
Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed husband of Rep. Peltola
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
First fraud indictments related to Anchorage COVID-19 distributions charge couple for $1.6M in stolen funds
Cannabis
‘I don’t see how they can succeed’: Several cannabis stores expected to close this year
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Peruvian national accused of targeting Alaska, other states with more than 150 bomb threats arrested

Latest News

A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers
The Rev. Gustavo Castillo leads in song and praise members of his congregation at the Iglesia...
A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern