Anchorage Assembly begins inquiry into election complaint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly is examining the incident that led election observers to challenge the integrity of the April 4 municipal election using an unofficial IT policy, even after the resignation of IT director Marc Dahl.

The Assembly subpoenaed the three election observers who used an unofficial IT policy to challenge the election results, and Friday two of them gave testimony to the Assembly — including former chief of staff for Mayor Dave Bronson, Sami Graham.

Election observers Daniel Smith and Graham both gave testimony. Graham, accompanied by her attorney, says she filed a complaint because she was concerned election staff were using USB drives to transfer election data, and worried the USB drives could “intentionally” or “unintentionally” alter election results.

“Well, Ms. Graham, drafted the complaint and presented it to me. I read it, I thought it was a great policy,” Smith said.

Graham said she later called Dahl to see what the municipal policy was regarding USB drives. Graham said Dahl later emailed her a policy that stated “personnel must not insert any unauthorized USB device into any piece of moa owned equipment.”

Graham and Smith said said they were not aware it was an unofficial policy, and no one from Bronson’s Administration instructed the to file a complaint.

Graham said it was not her intention to overturn the the election.

“When the Election Commission gave their ruling, I went home and I was like, Well, okay, I guess that’s that. So I didn’t do another complaint,” Graham said.

Assembly members later discussed if Graham’s actions were done in “good faith.”

“I think there may be individuals in the community who have heard Ms. Graham talking about the complaint, and saying things that are somewhat different than what we heard today. But I don’t want to characterize what she said as a lie, necessarily,” Assembly Chair Chris Constant said.

Assembly member Kevin Cross said he is concerned the assembly’s inquiry has gone too far and is concerned it may have a negative impact on future election observers.

“If it was a construction project and somebody saw that there was a flaw in the way the building was being built, they should feel safe to bring those attentions to the foreman or whoever’s overseeing the job, which is our election staff,” Cross said.

In a statement mayor Bronson said Graham’s actions were not out of line.

“I was very encouraged that Ms. Graham had the opportunity to speak with the assembly on this matter. It is clear from her testimony that she followed the correct steps to file a complaint regarding what she and fellow volunteers witnessed as certified election observers.

I was also encouraged to hear that a few assembly members spoke up with concerns about how the use of subpoenas for public testimony could negatively impact the municipality’s ability to attract volunteer election observers. The Assembly subpoenaed over 40 percent of the volunteers, and I worry that could dissuade citizens from working our elections in the future when they are the ones representing the public.”

Constant said the intent of the inquiry is to understand what actions led to the complaint, so assembly members can discuss what election codes need to be made to protect the integrity of its elections.

Dahl and John Henry - who filed and election complaint with Smith and Graham - were also sent subpoenas but did not show up. Constant said, “We heard from attorneys from Mr. Dahl, as well as the other individual, and they have asked for more time, which is completely fine.”

