Collision impacting traffic at intersection of Baxter and Northern Lights

Afternoon FastCast Sept. 29, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A motor vehicle collision is delaying traffic near the intersection of Baxter Road and East Northern Lights Boulevard in Anchorage.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that two vehicles were involved in a collision in the area, and a total of five people have been taken to area hospitals. The condition of those involved is currently unknown.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

Latest News

