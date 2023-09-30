Fall and winter intermingle this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine is hanging on, bringing a bright day to Southcentral, Interior and even Southeast Alaska on Friday. But looming into the weekend are two low pressure systems that bring a touch of winter into the state.

The arctic low drops into Northwest Alaska by Saturday, bringing snow to parts of the Brooks Range. Sunday evening, moisture associated with the Pacific low is moving into the eastern Interior and will interact with colder air and touch off snow.

A winter storm watch for the Eastern Alaska Range begins Sunday evening through Monday evening. Total snowfall accumulation could be heavy, up to 12 inches for the area south of Trims Camp.

