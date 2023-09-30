High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn Vermilya, Breanne McKean, Elly Keener.(Source: Mapleton Local Schools)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a high school senior collapsed and died Friday night during a homecoming event.

According to Mapleton Local Schools Superintendent Scott Smith, high school student Bre McKean collapsed due to a medical emergency prior to the school’s football game against South Central.

WOIO reports that Bre was named a candidate for the high school’s homecoming queen.

Both schools agreed to suspend Friday’s game at halftime after being notified of the student’s death.

Smith said that grief counselors are available for students and staff.

The district ended up canceling the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night.

All athletic events have also been canceled until Oct. 4.

School officials did not release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Jessie Tessier, last seen near Chugaik in May, is still searching for her.
‘It’s a battle every day’: Twin sister, cousin speak on holding out hope of finding missing loved one
A preliminary report on the plane crash that killed Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. — the husband of...
Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed husband of Rep. Peltola
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Anchorage couple pleads not guilty to all counts in fraud indictments related to fraudulent COVID-19 relief distributions
Traffic Light
Collision impacting traffic at intersection of Baxter and Northern Lights
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate
FILE - Lauren Pazienza appears in court Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. A New York judge...
NY woman who fatally shoved singing coach, age 87, is sentenced to more time in prison than expected
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Truck crash in Illinois kills 5, seriously injures 5 and forces an evacuation due to ammonia leak
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024