Historic restrictions on their way to oil and gas drilling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A law was implemented, Friday, that paves the way for an eventual and dramatic reduction in offshore oil and gas production, greatly impacting the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

The Biden Administration’s interpretation of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which calls for the national OCS, Oil and Gas Leasing Program, is being implemented. That boils down to this: the fewest oil and gas lease sales are going to be offered, ever, in the Gulf of Mexico, at a maximum of three. All future oil and gas leases on federal lands, in Alaska, from waters that are more than three miles from shore, will be completely eliminated - starting in 2024.

This news is not making very many people happy. Alaska’s U.S. Senators blasted the Biden Administration, Friday, because they say the changes will cause the U.S. to be more dependent on other countries for energy. Environmentalists don’t like the interpretation of the law because they say it doesn’t go far enough, as it allows for future oil and gas leases in the Gulf and it doesn’t prevent current drilling in Alaska.

“We’ve been fighting, trying to keep Cook Inlet out of the next five year plan for a number of years,” Sue Mauger, Science and Executive Director, Cook Inletkeeper, said. “So, there’s great relief there. We also really feel really badly for the people down in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Alaska Department of Natural Resource’s Commissioner, John Boyle, also reacted to the Biden Administration’s view of the federal law.

“Once again Alaska falls victim to the Biden Administration and its cadre of environmental extremists that are driving federal policy,” Boyle wrote in a statement. “Instead of creating American jobs, promoting domestic energy security or providing relief at the gas pump, President Biden would rather enrich Russian oligarchs and explose Americans to the whims of OPEC. Alaskans are left hoping for a future when leadership in Washington will put American’s needs first.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.