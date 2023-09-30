Nonprofit to host first basketball referee training for veterans, service members in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Colorado-based nonprofit Protect The Game is teaming up with the Anchorage Sports Officials Association (ASOA) to offer free training for any active-duty military member, veteran, and members of their families to become certified basketball officials.

It’s the third time the out-of-state organization, founded under the umbrella of Triple Crown Sports, has offered sports officiating training opportunities to Alaska’s servicemembers and the first time it will certify those interested in becoming basketball officials.

A total of nine training sessions will be offered weekly on Saturdays starting Oct. 7 and running through Dec. 2, and attendees must attend a minimum of four sessions to get a certification. Every training session is completely free of charge.

Each session runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YMCA located at 5353 Lake Otis Parkway in Anchorage. While only four sessions are required for certification, the organization encourages people to attend as many as they wish.

Individuals can register by email through assigner Quincy Byrd with ASOA.

Nonprofit to hold first-ever basketball officiating training right here in Alaska. (Patty Harsch (PTG))

