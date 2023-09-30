A walk in the woods with the legendary Bob Ross

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bob Ross created hundreds of paintings for his “Joy of Painting” television program. Recently the piece called ‘A Walk in the Woods’ from the very first episode came up for sale.

It caused quite a stir — because the asking price is almost $10 million.

The painting has ties to Alaska, and to a now-closed Palmer antique shop with a Bob Ross reputation.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.