Weather Lab: Susitna Elementary students learn how to present the weather on a green screen.

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visted with the third grade students at Susitna Elementary School
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey brought the Weather Lab to Susitna Elementary School.

After a few lessons about meteorology, Melissa showed these students how to present the weather on a green screen. Working on a green screen is unique — you can’t see what’s behind you, and knowing what’s coming in the future comes with its obvious challenges, but Melissa says these students did great!

Next week, Melissa is headed to Chugiak High School to test the relationship between pressure and temperature.

Be sure to check out the full Weather Lab series on our website and streaming platforms.

