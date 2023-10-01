No injuries after bullet strikes school bus in Wasilla

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report no one was injured when a bullet struck a bus in Wasilla carrying schoolchildren.

According to a dispatch from troopers, a bus was struck by a bullet at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Troopers and emergency medical personnel responded immediately and found the bus had a damaged windshield and seat.

Both the bus driver and the students on board were uninjured.

A subsequent investigation found that the firing of the bullet was an accident -- a person moving a 30.06 rifle from a camper into a residence accidentally dropped the firearm, causing the weapon to discharge.Troopers have not reported which school’s students were on the bus, or whether it was in motion when it was struck. Troopers will not be charging the person who dropped the weapon with any criminal violations.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.