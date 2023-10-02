2 die in Yukon River boating accident near Nulato

Morning FastCast Oct. 2, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after an apparent boating accident in the Yukon River, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

On Friday evening, troopers learned the bodies of 55-year-old Arlene Ivanoff and 37-year-old Fredrick Stickman, both of Nulato, were found in the Yukon River near Nulato. The boat they were traveling in was also located.

Troopers believe that a boating accident led to the drownings of Ivanoff and Stickman.

No foul play is suspected, but troopers are still investigating.

