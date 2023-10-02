Alaska union leaders, service members react to averting government shutdown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Congress avoided a government shutdown with just hours to spare on Saturday after a bipartisan stopgap measure was signed by President Biden, funding the government until Nov. 17.

David Owens, a national representative for the American Federation of Government Employees, says those who would be impacted by a shutdown include more than 20,000 military members and more than 10,000 federal employees in Alaska. If the shutdown was not adverted Saturday night, those employees would have gone without pay for a period of time.

“For the first time in history, this actually was going to impact all of the military,” Owens said.

Owens says the shutdown would impact a diversified group of employees throughout Alaska.

“We have over 7,500 federal employees in Anchorage alone, we got 2,000-something up in Fairbanks, we have a lot more in Juneau and also in Kodiak,” Owens said.

The previous government shutdown in 2019 that lasted for 35 days hit hard the U.S. Coast Guard, whose members were furloughed or continued working without pay.

A shutdown this year would have impacted all kinds of trades in Alaska including all military members and those working on base, Transportation Security Administration screening workers, air traffic controllers, and other federal employees.

“We’re worried because we only have 45 days and they’ve been trying to pass a budget for several months,” Owens said.

When interviewed on Sunday, service members Sam Meaux and Kimberly Brewer said they weren’t too worried about their livelihoods in light of a potential shutdown.

“I know some of our family members who have federal jobs that were worried about it, but me and my immediate household, I’m not too concerned,” Meaux said.

A clinic worker on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Brewer said active duty pay is usually sorted out “at the last minute” and isn’t affected. Instead, she worries for federal employees outside of the military.

“I’m a big camper, a big hiker,” Brewer said. “So the national parks close, those people can’t work, they can’t get paid, they can’t get things done and then things pile up. I know when there was a shutdown when I was down in Washington, things like trash service and campground services and stuff were suspended inside the national parks.”

Brewer added, “If you don’t get paid and you have bills, you can be the best budgeter in the world and something unforeseen occur and it still be bad.”

Back at the federal employee union, Owens said he has major concerns for federal employees in rural Alaska, where it’s often more expensive.

“There’s a lot of really hardworking federal employees that take a lot of pride in their work, they’ve worked in the flight line, they’re firefighters, they’re police officers and they’re very, very sick of this,” Owens said. “They take an oath to the constitution, they defend the constitution, and they do their job so the congressional members should do their job too.”

Owens encourages those who would be impacted by a shutdown to continue to prepare in case we get into a similar situation in November — to save money, have an emergency fund and contact lawmakers with specific concerns.

