Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night

By Pilar Briggs and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A settlement agreement has been reached in the golf cart crash that killed a newlywed bride and injured three others in South Carolina.

Samantha Miller was killed when a vehicle crashed into the back of a golf cart carrying her and three other occupants in April in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

Folly Beach Police say Jamie Komoroski rear-ended the golf cart.

Court documents state that an investigation revealed that Komoroski had become intoxicated while drinking at several Folly Beach bars leading up to the crash.

Daniel Dalton, an attorney for Aric Hutchinson, the husband and personal representative of the estate of Miller, has investigated Miller’s April 28 death and approved the proposed settlement surrounding it.

Hutchinson has now agreed to it, a petition for approval of death settlement states.

Hutchinson’s attorney also considered all possible claims on behalf of Miller and her beneficiaries against defendants The Crab Shack, Inc., The Folly Deli, LLC. and Progressive Northern Insurance Company, the petition states.

Those businesses have offered settlements where they have agreed to pay Hutchinson certain amounts of money for the benefit of the statutory beneficiary under the provisions of the Wrongful Death Act and any claims under the Survival Act, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Dalton says the offered settlement is reasonable and proper and fully protects the right of the statutory beneficiary under the Wrongful Death Act.

Dalton will also be paid attorneys’ fees in the amount of 33 and 1/3% of the total settlement, the petition states.

Copyright 2023 WSCS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Anchorage couple pleads not guilty to all counts in fraud indictments related to fraudulent COVID-19 relief distributions
The family of Jessie Tessier, last seen near Chugaik in May, is still searching for her.
‘It’s a battle every day’: Twin sister, cousin speak on holding out hope of finding missing loved one
FILE PHOTO
No injuries after bullet strikes school bus in Wasilla
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
A preliminary report on the plane crash that killed Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. — the husband of...
Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed husband of Rep. Peltola

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27,...
Donald Trump says he will be in courtroom for New York trial scrutinizing his business practices
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to football fans before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets teammates for Sunday night game vs. Chiefs
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
Inmate who escaped by breaking cell door arrested after police pursuit near Kansas City
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57