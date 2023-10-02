Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Georgia prison, officials say

Correctional Officer Robert Clark, right, died after he was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester...
Correctional Officer Robert Clark, right, died after he was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Georgia's Smith State Prison, according to officials.(GDC)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Officials say a correctional officer at a Georgia prison is dead after he was attacked by an inmate with a homemade weapon, WTOC reports.

Correctional Officer Robert Clark, 42, was escorting two inmates from the Smith State Prison dining hall Sunday when one inmate, identified as Layton Lester, allegedly assaulted Clark from behind with a homemade weapon. The other inmate tried to step in to assist Clark but was also assaulted, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Clark and the inmate who assisted him were both transported to local hospitals. Clark died at the hospital from his injuries, while the inmate remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver in a statement. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

Officials say Lester will be charged in the assault and resulting death of Clark, as well as the assault of the other inmate. He was in prison for murder with a possible maximum sentence of life.

Clark began working as a correctional officer in April, according to the GDC.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Anchorage couple pleads not guilty to all counts in fraud indictments related to fraudulent COVID-19 relief distributions
The family of Jessie Tessier, last seen near Chugaik in May, is still searching for her.
‘It’s a battle every day’: Twin sister, cousin speak on holding out hope of finding missing loved one
FILE PHOTO
No injuries after bullet strikes school bus in Wasilla
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
A preliminary report on the plane crash that killed Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. — the husband of...
Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed husband of Rep. Peltola

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol building is shown in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Alaska union leaders, service members react to averting government shutdown
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to football fans before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets teammates for Sunday night game vs. Chiefs
FILE - Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, listens during a rally held by the Latino...
California governor names Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat