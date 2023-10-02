Man shoots blank at wedding, injuring child

The blank was created with glue and black powder, and the glue is likely what injured the boy. (KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy is in a Nebraska hospital recovering from injuries sustained from a blank shot from a revolver.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Michael Gardner and the child were at a wedding near Denton on Saturday when Gardner, the officiant, fired a blank shot from a revolver.

Houchin said Gardner wanted to fire the shot into the air to get the attention of the wedding guests but the gun slipped and went off, hitting the 12-year-old in the shoulder.

Houchin said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They said the blank was created with glue and black powder, and the glue is likely what injured the child.

Deputies said they seized the weapon, ammo and spent shell casing from Gardner.

Gardner turned himself in Monday morning. Houchin said he’s facing a charge of child abuse for negligently firing a firearm and causing an injury.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
No injuries after bullet strikes school bus in Wasilla
The family of Jessie Tessier, last seen near Chugaik in May, is still searching for her.
‘It’s a battle every day’: Twin sister, cousin speak on holding out hope of finding missing loved one
A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher...
Anchorage couple pleads not guilty to all counts in fraud indictments related to fraudulent COVID-19 relief distributions
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
A person was shot in the lower body Sunday night during a call for a civil standby between...
Person shot during call for civil standby at Independence Park

Latest News

FILE - Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 16, 2023. The fraud...
Sam Bankman-Fried must now convince a jury that the former crypto king was not a crook
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The blank was created...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
2 scientists win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines against COVID