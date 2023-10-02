Person shot during call for civil standby at Independence Park

FastCast digital headlines for Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:14 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person was shot in the lower body Sunday night during a call for a civil standby between another person and the Anchorage Police Department, APD said.

Officers were helping a person gather their belongings after 6:30 p.m. near Independence Drive and Sentry Drive, south of Abbott Road in Anchorage. There were at least 15 APD units on scene, Sgt. Daniel Manasco said.

“Officers were also advised that the person that lived there was known to be armed,” Sgt. Manasco said. “When officers made contact with him, he became very belligerent. Officers attempted to determine if he had a gun on him. He started to fight and reached for a weapon and the gun was discharged.”

Officers were able to detain the suspect without using their firearms, Manasco said. The suspect was treated for a gunshot wound to his lower body. Those injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

This remains an active investigation. Police aren’t looking for further suspects in this case.

