Snow levels dropping across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While rain is falling at the surface, just a few thousand feet in the atmosphere a transition to snow is underway. A winter weather advisory has already been issued for the Copper River Basin through tomorrow, with parts of the Eastern Alaska Range seeing a winter storm warning. While the highest snow totals over the next 24 hours will occur in these regions, parts of the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside could see light accumulation of snow into the night. This comes as cold air continues to advect into the region, dropping snow levels from 2,500′ down to roughly 1,000′ into the evening. Hatcher Pass will also see some snow accumulation, with the pass likely seeing less than 6 inches of snowfall.

An area of low pressure near Prince William Sound, combined with the incoming colder air will be responsible for the changeover to snow. While snow is in the forecast, not everyone will see it. Many of the populated cities will remain all rain through the event, with the best chance for any snow at the surface being east of Sutton. As of Monday morning, snow is already falling near Milepost 117 at Gunsight Mountain, leading to poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

Snow and rain will come to an end overnight into Tuesday, as colder air builds into the region. This will lead to clearer skies and a brief break in rain before our next system arrives. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature afternoon highs in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. You’ll want to get outside and soak up what sunshine you can, as the remainder of the week will bring the return to clouds and rain.

While parts of Southcentral are seeing their first taste of snow this season, Southeast continues to see waves of rain. The panhandle will see some dry time today, before drying out entirely mid-morning or early afternoon Tuesday. This will be the best time to get outdoors before more rain arrives. The rest of the week features highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with widespread rain.

Statewide, temperatures continue to cool. While there is no significant weather expected through the next few days, some light snow or areas of wintry mix are falling from the Interior, westwards to Nome and as far north as the Slope.

Have a wonderful week ahead!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.