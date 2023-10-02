US Department of Education awards ASD $15 million to implement career academies

Afternoon FastCast Oct. 2, 2023
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is changing the model it uses to educate high school students to focus on workforce development. Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt made the announcement at a recent Anchorage Chamber of Commerce luncheon, telling the crowd the district was recently awarded a $15 million grant over five years to implement the “career academy model.”

Starting next school year incoming freshmen will be educated about a variety of careers so that they can choose an academy to enter during their sophomore year that offers a specific career path. Bryantt said the sophomore academies will begin in the fall of 2025.

“One high school will offer multiple academies, so a student will get one year to kind of explore and learn what different academies are about,” Bryantt said. “Every student has to choose an academy and for three years they’ll need to take courses that are aligned to some sort of technical certification or college credit or specific apprenticeships that will help them enter the workforce.”

Bryantt said the district is working closely with UAA and local business leaders to implement the program. He said many of the details are still being worked out but a meeting with stakeholders is scheduled for Oct. 12 to talk about the type of jobs that are needed in the state and what the academies should offer.

“Five years from now I want thousands of graduates from ASD to either enter UAA or to enter the workforce here in high-demand jobs right here in town,” he said. “Because we want our youth to understand there’s a lot to be gained if you stay in Anchorage and stay in Alaska, so we want to connect those dots between the schooling they’re doing every day with the careers of tomorrow.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in the lower body Sunday night during a call for a civil standby between...
Suspect, officer shot during police response on Independence Drive
FILE PHOTO
No injuries after bullet strikes school bus in Wasilla
The family of Jessie Tessier, last seen near Chugaik in May, is still searching for her.
‘It’s a battle every day’: Twin sister, cousin speak on holding out hope of finding missing loved one
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
File image
2 die in Yukon River boating accident near Nulato

Latest News

Deployment ceremony held for Alaska Army National Guardsmen
Deployment ceremony held for Alaska Army National Guardsmen
Afternoon FastCast Oct. 2, 2023
Afternoon FastCast Oct. 2, 2023
LifeCenter Northwest hosted a Donation Celebration for organ donation recipients and donating...
Fairbanks' Patrick Holland speaks at organ donation celebration
A person was shot in the lower body Sunday night during a call for a civil standby between...
Suspect, officer shot during police response on Independence Drive