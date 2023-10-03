2 Fairbanks soldiers die after vehicle flips outside Salcha

SALCHA, Alaska (KTUU) - Two soldiers died and 12 others were injured when a transport vehicle flipped on Monday outside of Salcha, according to the U.S. Army Alaska.

In a press release on Monday, officials wrote that 17 soldiers were riding in an LMTV transport vehicle when a “single military vehicle accident” occurred in the Yukon Training Area.

Army spokesperson John Pennell said in an interview the military vehicle flipped during training exercises for soldiers based at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks.

First responders provided initial medical treatment to the victims before being transported via ground and air to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Fire Department and Eielson Air Force Base all assisted in the first response to the accident.

The crash is still under investigation. More details will be released after next-of-kin notifications are completed.

“We’re all grieving and kind of doing what we can to support the families,” Pennell said.

