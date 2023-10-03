AFD’s busy year dotted with calls to homeless camps across city

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department, grappling with how to help those experiencing homelessness as temperatures begin to drop for the year, has begun to implement changes to its tracking system as it works to better address incidents taking place within homeless camps.

For years, the fire department has had a designation to report alcohol-related incidents. However, as of Oct. 1, calls to AFD dispatch can be specifically marked if connected with someone who is unhoused, designated as such in the department’s system. This can include everything from smoke coming out of a homeless camp to someone experiencing homelessness also suffering a medical issue.

Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said Monday that the department has seen a marked uptick in calls for which the department hasn’t typically been relied upon in the past — for example, a medical issue that most might classify as minor, versus emergent — and that those calls can sometimes pull crews away from more serious situations.

“That can have an adverse impact on our deployment for those emergency responses, in the manner that, from a unit reliability standpoint — if an engine is not available to respond to a fire, we have to wait for a second engine to come from another station, which is farther away,” Boyd said. “Increased cost, increased damage associated with that.”

In 2022, the fire department received about 38,000 calls to dispatch, according to Boyd. He said that as of Monday, Station No. 1 in Downtown Anchorage had already received about 11,000 calls year-to-date. The station is in a higher-density call zone, he added, with a higher population to include a larger number of people experiencing homelessness than in other parts of the city.

When called, crews will report to the scene and check it out, even if a report turns out to be nothing.

“That’s what we exist to do, and that’s what our taxpayers ask us to do, is respond to the incidents we’re dispatched to,” Boyd said. “The type of incidents we’re responding to is evolving, and this is just one of those evolutions.”

Boyd said that, while it’s fair to say fires at homeless camps have cost in the range of hundreds of thousands of dollars this year alone, a precise price tag is difficult to calculate because of the different types of responses demanded of AFD. Consider a fire in a single tent that’s caught early, versus multiple tents aflame, with injuries and hazmat situations tied in.

“A response in which we’re in and out with a single unit can be anywhere from $600 to $1000 per incident,” if not more, Boyd explained. “So if we get a large homeless campfire, or a large encampment or large structure fire, and we have 8 or 10 units there for two to four hours, (the cost of) each one of those grows exponentially.”

Fewer than 300 structure fires have been called in so far this year, Boyd said, with more than double that number coming in for all other calls. However, he said, it can be difficult to track the specifics of other calls, as they can range greatly. For references categorized as “outdoor fires,” the calls may be for smoke sightings in different areas, reports of controlled fires during burn bans, or a campfire that’s gotten out of hand.

Funding is a big question for any city, and the Municipality of Anchorage is no exception. On Monday evening, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson presented his proposed budget for 2024, which is to be reviewed by the Anchorage Assembly in the coming weeks. The proposal includes funding for the fire department to the tune of about $112 million, if passed as written.

That would mean nearly flat funding for the department, for now, which has been seeing more of a strain on its resources in the past few months.

For 2023, the direct cost for the fire department is approximately $112 million as well after adjustments to the initially approved budget of around $110 million. That money goes, in part, toward paying for the 13 stations, 119 personnel per shift, five trucks, five tenders and 13 medic apparatuses across the department.

