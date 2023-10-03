Anchorage man charged with bank robbery

Afternoon FastCast Oct. 3, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man was arrested after attempting to rob a bank on Monday morning, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Michael Nash, 49, is charged with bank robbery.

Nash tried to go into the First National Bank on West 36th Avenue around 9 a.m. but was unable to get in because the lobby did not open until 10 a.m., the release said. With the doors to the branch locked, Nash passed a note through the doors to a supervisor inside indicating his plans to rob the bank.

A bank security officer asked Nash to leave but he refused, the release said. Police arrived and took Nash into custody.

If convicted, Nash faces up to 20 years in prison.

