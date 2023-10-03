Former Anchorage police officer jailed on sexual assault, burglary and stalking charges

Afternoon FastCast Oct. 2, 2023
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A former Anchorage police officer appeared in court Monday, to hear a prosecutor’s allegation he committed numerous crimes, including sexual assault starting late last year.

Scott Boneta, 33, was arrested on Sunday and questioned by Anchorage Police detectives after the former officer was investigated for sexual assault, burglary, stalking, and multiple criminal use of a computer offenses, according to APD.

In a release, APD said its Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation into Boneta on Sunday.

Boneta resigned just days earlier from APD after spending more than three years with the department.

“Boneta’s actions in no way reflect the high standard and values of the law enforcement profession,” APD Chief Michael Kerle wrote in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for any criminal or inappropriate conduct by our officers, and we hold them accountable for their actions.”

Boneta is charged with first- and second-degree sexual assault, two counts of first-degree burglary, stalking and seven counts of criminal use of a computer.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

