Health Department hopes old solid waste facility will take homeless burden off of neighborhoods

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is looking to have a mass homeless shelter operational within the next two weeks.

This comes as community residents express concern about large homeless camps impacting the safety in their neighborhoods.

Mayor Dave Bronson and Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson think the conversion of an old solid waste services facility into a 150-bed low-barrier homeless shelter is a good idea.

The facility is located off of East 56th Avenue in between the Old Seward and Seward highways, which Johnson says is far away from residential neighborhoods. She showed the proximity of the facility from residential neighborhoods at a recent Assembly meeting.

“The closest residential neighborhood is separated by about 1,300 feet and eight lanes of highway traffic,” Johnson said.

However, some community councils have expressed concern about the facility’s proximity to some local businesses. A Taku Campbell Community Council member said they will take the issue up at their next meeting.

Additionally, the current solid waste facility is across the street from the soon-to-be homeless shelter.

“So, we are going to have adequate staffing inside the facility to make sure that people are not loitering outside the facility, we do not want a lot of foot traffic or any impediments to SWS’s daily operations,” Johnson said.

The property will be fenced in, and Johnson said there will be “absolutely” no RV or tent camping out in the parking lot.

Additionally, she said the health department wants the facility to be a place where people want to stay. The space will be equipped with bathrooms, kitchens, and a communal space.

“So, we want to incentivize that people are not loitering outside of the facility, that’s by bringing resources into the building,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the facility still needs some work, such as the installation of smoke detectors and fixing the sprinkler systems, as well as a lot of cleaning.

Bronson said he has some mixed feelings about the facility and feels the Assembly missed an opportunity when it voted to kill his mass homeless shelter project at Tudor and Elmore.

“Let’s face it, it’s a maintenance garage that we’re repurposing to house people … but for what’s available right now, this is probably the least worst facility,” Bronson said.

The facility does have some advantages over the Sullivan Arena, which was used last year to house homeless individuals, said Johnson.

“Sullivan is a very large facility. There’s a lot of dark spaces, a lot of odds and end hallways, rooms. It required a lot more eyes on people and where they were going within the facility,” Johnson said. “This is a way smaller footprint. ... There’s no warming facility on site so there’s no additional foot traffic. It’s a very secure location versus the Sullivan Arena which had wide open spaces on all four sides.”

Furthermore, the facility is going to be a low-barrier shelter and people can enter the facility under the influence, they just cannot bring drugs or any weapons or any paraphernalia into the facility, Johnson said.

The health department’s plan is to have the facility operational by Oct. 15 or Nov. 1 at the latest.

The housing and homeless director also said the facility will be a short-term solution for housing vulnerable people this winter, but the long-term goal is for it to be returned to the solid waste services department to be used for material recovery.

“We work with peer support staff to ensure safety of clients, staff and the outdoor public,” she said.

Additionally, a provider and staff have not been located yet to run the facility, but rough estimates say it will cost $100 per day per person, said Johnson.

The shelter is also expected to offer navigation center services.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.