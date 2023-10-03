High pressure leads to quieter weather across much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Quite a difference 24 hours can make, as snow has quickly exited Southcentral. While snow primarily fell in the Copper River Basin and areas east of Sutton, the snow levels did drop to the lowest levels this season. The Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside also saw some minor accumulation, as snow was reported as low as Glen Alps as observed from web cam images from Monday.

With the snow having quickly departed, we are back to sunshine and mild afternoons across Southcentral. Temperatures today should quickly warm into the low to mid 40s for inland locations, while the gulf coast regions sees highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s. There’s an outside chance that we could see a few coastal regions warm into the lower 50s. This comes as high pressure over the Aleutians and Southwest builds into the state.

While Southcentral sees sunshine today, lingering rain showers will stick around Southeast. The rain is set to gradually taper off through the day, with the Southern Inner Channels seeing the last batch of rain into the afternoon and early evening. This will set the panhandle up for quieter weather, but only for a very brief time. Rain will be quick to return for the Panhandle starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting through the weekend.

The return of rain will also impact Southcentral, although it won’t arrive until Wednesday night into Thursday. Depending on surface temperatures and the onset of precipitation, there is a chance we could see a brief wintry mix across parts of Southcentral. Thinking more along the Seward Highway on the Kenai and along the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside. The rest of Southcentral should see all rain, outside of the Copper River Basin, which could see another few inches of snow.

The rain will be a quick mover, as many inland areas will dry out by Friday evening. Although rain remains in the forecast through the weekend, it will primarily impact coastal regions, with inland locations just seeing mostly cloudy skies. Daily highs will stay in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 30s.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.