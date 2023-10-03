Major road projects in Anchorage are wrapping up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a question drivers may be asking, “Now that summer is over, when will Anchorage road construction come to an end?”

According to Justin Shelby with the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, the answer is very soon. Shelby said three of the biggest road projects in Anchorage will be wrapped up by the end of November and some of them even sooner.

Work at the Dowling Road and New Seward Highway interchange should be completed by the end of next week. Last summer workers doubled the size of the roundabouts and added a bridge. This summer they’ve been working to complete the Dowling on- and off-ramps from the Seward Highway. Shelby said rain pushed paving plans back by a few weeks but everything now is going smoothly.

Phase two of improvements to O’Malley Road are expected to be finished by the end of November. Among other things, the work includes new turn lanes and a path for pedestrians and bikers. Shelby said all the major work has been completed with only things like guardrails and signage left to finish up.

Minnesota Drive has been difficult to navigate as workers repave the highway from Tudor Road to 15th Avenue, adding new guardrails, lighting and drainage projects. In many areas, traffic is diverted to one or two lanes as the work continues. Shelby said the Minnesota project is wrapping up as well and major work should be completed by mid-October.

Another project slowing drivers down is near the intersection of Debarr Road and Bragaw Road where the city is replacing a failing storm system. The city said the project is expected to be completed by this weekend.

