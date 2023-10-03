Major road projects in Anchorage are wrapping up

Afternoon FastCast Oct. 3, 2023
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a question drivers may be asking, “Now that summer is over, when will Anchorage road construction come to an end?”

According to Justin Shelby with the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, the answer is very soon. Shelby said three of the biggest road projects in Anchorage will be wrapped up by the end of November and some of them even sooner.

Work at the Dowling Road and New Seward Highway interchange should be completed by the end of next week. Last summer workers doubled the size of the roundabouts and added a bridge. This summer they’ve been working to complete the Dowling on- and off-ramps from the Seward Highway. Shelby said rain pushed paving plans back by a few weeks but everything now is going smoothly.

Phase two of improvements to O’Malley Road are expected to be finished by the end of November. Among other things, the work includes new turn lanes and a path for pedestrians and bikers. Shelby said all the major work has been completed with only things like guardrails and signage left to finish up.

Minnesota Drive has been difficult to navigate as workers repave the highway from Tudor Road to 15th Avenue, adding new guardrails, lighting and drainage projects. In many areas, traffic is diverted to one or two lanes as the work continues. Shelby said the Minnesota project is wrapping up as well and major work should be completed by mid-October.

Another project slowing drivers down is near the intersection of Debarr Road and Bragaw Road where the city is replacing a failing storm system. The city said the project is expected to be completed by this weekend.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in the lower body Sunday night during a call for a civil standby between...
Suspect, officer shot during police response on Independence Drive
Scott Boneta
Former Anchorage police officer jailed on sexual assault, burglary and stalking charges
File image
2 die in Yukon River boating accident near Nulato
*
2 Fairbanks soldiers die after vehicle flips outside Salcha
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

Anchorage man charged with bank robbery
FastCast
Afternoon FastCast Oct. 3, 2023
MSBSD headquarters
Mat-Su Classified Employees’ Association agrees to tentative 3-year deal with school district
Smoke billows from the USS Yorktown and bursts from anti-aircraft fire fill the air after a...
Video provides first clear views of WWII aircraft carriers lost in the pivotal Battle of Midway