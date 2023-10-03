Mat-Su teachers union agrees to tentative 3-year deal with school district

By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A tentative agreement for the next three years was reached Friday between the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District and the union representing staff and other education employees.

The Mat-Su Classified Employees’ Association announced through its president, Rick Morgan, that the two sides reached a tentative agreement that will expire in 2026.

Morgan wrote that the arbitration report that was completed concluded that teacher raises and increased access to health insurance information were chief among demands presented by the union, and thus was reflected in the new contract.

The key points of the new contract include:

  • A raise of $1.50 per hour for salaried employees — retroactive to July 1, 2023 — for Fiscal Year 2024; a 3% per hour raise for Fiscal Year 2025; and another 3% per hour raise for Fiscal Year 2026.
  • The decision to leave the Public Education Health Trust starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
  • Upgrading the process of hiring and retaining highly-qualified staff in the skilled trades.

Last month, the Mat-Su Education Association and the Matanuska-Susitna School Board also settled on an agreement, ratifying a similar contract for pay raises and health care benefits.

Morgan said in a statement that he is “pleased” that the CEA and school district could come to an agreement on issues facing staff in the district.

“I believe this contract is fair and will foster an environment that will attract and retain high-quality employees to best serve our students. Mat-Su Classified employees will finally start to see some economic relief in their paychecks after years of inflation,” Morgan wrote.

