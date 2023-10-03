Snow hits parts of the state

Winter weather warning and advisories
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The seasonal transition from Fall to Winter was evident in several parts of the state. Snow falling on the Richardson highway corridor prompted a warning and advisory for snow north and south of Trims Camp. DOT reports 4 inches of snow even early this morning. The alerts will remain in effect through early Tuesday. Parts of the Copper River Basin are included in the advisory. Snowfall accumulations could go 10 to 14 inches in some areas.

Snowfall also reported along the Glenn highway, so motorists should be careful!

The first snowman was spotted in Lake Louise, where enough snow accumulated to form the first snowperson, with photographic proof provided!

The storms that produced the snow will shift east overnight. Clear skies will see temperatures drop to the 20s to low 30s over the southcentral region. Sunny, brisk days will last Tuesday and Wednesday, before a new storm front arrives Thursday.

Hot spot was Hoonah with 56 degrees. The cold spot was Ambler, registering a low of 19 degrees.

