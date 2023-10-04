Anchorage mayor plans to improve snow removal services in proposed budget

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson announced he is directing more resources toward snow removal in his 2024 proposed budget in hopes the municipality will get ahead of this year’s snowfall.

The mayor said he plans to dedicate $1.5 million towards snow removal services as part of his 2024 proposed budget.

Last year’s series of blizzards was a once-in-50-year event for Anchorage, and it was a learning experience, the mayor said.

Bronson said one of the problems last winter was the coordination of services, something he plans to address in a forthcoming snow removal plan. The plan, which will be unveiled in the next couple of weeks, will encompass best practices that the municipality found throughout the country.

Under the plan, when the mayor declares a snow emergency or an ice storm emergency, the mayor can direct municipal employees to stay home without being penalized.

“The school district does this, we should be able to do this. We found out last December we just didn’t. We had almost no flexibility because we didn’t create a plan to give us that flexibility,” Bronson said.

Additionally, one person would run the snow-removing operation for the municipality under the plan. Bronson said the city’s street maintenance manager, Paul VanLandingham, would be designated for that role.

“He would be able to then direct coordinated activities. ... He would then effectively step in in an emergency and be the municipal manager. He would direct APD, ‘I need this street cleared of cars. You need to tow cars.’ That’s just one small example,” Bronson said.

He said the municipality also plans to coordinate with its downtown partners to shovel snow before the city plows the streets.

“Now the Downtown Partnership is saying they’re going to have people come in at 3 or 4 in the morning and shovel everything into the street. So when we come by at 8 or 9 in the morning, it’s cleared once and it makes so much sense,” Bronson said.

Additionally, Bronson said he still thinks it’s efficient to contract snow removal services, which the municipality did out of necessity last year. He said it turned out to be a good idea for the most part, but there are still some things the Muni can do better, he said.

“We didn’t go back and make sure that they could deliver early on because then we got into the snow removal part of it, and they couldn’t deliver. They just didn’t have the bodies. They didn’t have the drivers. Thankfully in this emergency, we had a large trucking company in town here,” Bronson said.

Bronson released his 2024 budget proposals to the Anchorage Assembly Monday afternoon. The mayor said his budget is $2.4 million less than what was proposed last year for the 2023 operating budget.

