Anchorage mayor seeks to offer property tax relief as part of proposed budget

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the rising cost of living putting a strain on people’s wallets, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he wants to offer residents some property tax relief as part of his 2024 proposed budget.

The proposed budget — released to the Anchorage Assembly on Monday — uses less property taxes to fund the government than his proposed budget of 2023. The mayor said his $597 million proposed budget is a $2.4 million decrease from his 2023 revised budget and $12 million beneath the tax cap.

“We have to lower the cost of government, we simply have to do it in a time of rising prices,” Bronson said. “So that means we need to be more efficient, certainly in our accounting processes and then how we budget for unfilled positions, it’s called vacancy and that’s where we captured a lot of our savings this year.”

In addition, he said municipal departments were instructed to submit budget requests that were either flat or had cuts in them.

“There are some departments that are flat, there’s some that took a 2% cut. We worked through an exercise. So you know every director had to go through and provide a budget for a 0% flat, 2% cut and a 4% cut and then we made our determinations in the budget process over the last few months on what those would actually look like,” Bronson said.

The mayor did confirm the budget cuts will not be achieved through laying off employees.

With some Anchorage residents living paycheck to paycheck, the mayor was asked what type of relief some residents might see in their property taxes.

“I can’t comment on that, because I don’t know. But as we get into the tax calculation process, then we will know, and then when we get our little cards in the mail here next spring, then we’ll know. But if you don’t cut spending, it is impossible for property taxes to go down,” Bronson said.

Some Anchorage Assembly members said they were not ready to comment on the mayor’s proposed budget at this time.

The mayor’s spending plan for general government, capital projects, and municipal utilities and enterprise departments is more than 1,400 pages.

Assembly Chair Chris Constant said he’d need at least a couple of days to review the documents to get a better idea of what he agrees with and doesn’t agree with.

“At this point, the level of cuts I am hearing about, the Mayor appears to believe the residents of Anchorage don’t expect much from this administration. If last year was any example, the voters deserve better,” Constant wrote in a statement.

