Fat Bear Week 2023 kicks off to joy of Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a state known for its quirky and unique competitions, the National Park Service is bringing back a fastly-burgeoning contest.

Fat Bear Week returned Wednesday as a fun way for Alaskans or anyone else around the world to vote on which bear in Katmai National Park they think is the burliest. The contest runs through next Tuesday, Oct. 10, when the biggest bruin will be crowned.

There were concerns last week that the popular contest might be canceled or suspended this year due to the impending government shutdown and requirements that government employees — including those who run the promotional and social media accounts for the park service — not work.

Katmai brown bears come out of hibernation in the spring and spend all summer gorging themselves on plentiful salmon at and around Brooks Falls. The park service cameras that are installed around the falls give the public a rare look at the bears in their natural habitat, and can be viewed on the explore.org website.

Bear 747, the winner in two of the last three years, has been estimated to weigh upwards of 1,400 pounds.

Last year’s contest received more than 1 million total votes. This year’s contest already began with the preliminary rounds that determined Fat Bear Jr., with two young bears — 901 Yearling and 806 Spring Cub — advancing over their opponents to join the field of a dozen contestants. The two received over 38,000 votes between the two of them.

Today's the day! Every fall, @KatmaiNPS in Alaska hosts #FatBearWeek, an annual tournament celebrating the success of the bears winter prep. pic.twitter.com/jrrAhrHidD — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) October 4, 2023

Those interested in determining the biggest bruin can cast their vote on the explore.org Fat Bear Week website. Voting is open each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alaska time, and will run through next Tuesday —Sunday not included — appropriately named Fat Bear Tuesday.

The bracket for Fat Bear week 2023. (Courtesy National Park Service)

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.