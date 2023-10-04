High-speed stakes: A look at high-speed pursuits by Alaska law enforcement

High-speed stakes: A look at high-speed pursuits by Alaska law enforcement
By Rebecca Palsha
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A report published this week by the U.S. Department of Justice says police pursuits should only happen if an officer is aware a violent crime has been committed or when a person poses a threat of violence.

Anchorage police say that’s one guideline it already follows, along with stopping the pursuit as quickly as possible and taking into consideration the conditions and situation.

“Fourth Avenue doesn’t seem to be like the best place to get into a pursuit, but sometimes at 3 o’clock in the morning, maybe Tuesday, it’s a different story,” Deputy Chief Sean Case of the Anchorage Police Department said.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Center for Statistics and Analysis, pursuits that turned deadly increased 41% from 2001 to 2021. During that time period, 8,203 people died across the country. Of those killed nationally, about 36% were innocent bystanders.

The federal government also released state-by-state vehicle crashes involving police in pursuit by state, year and fatality type.

Alaska has some of the lowest numbers in the country, according to information obtained through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This information was reported to the federal government.

Federal report urges law enforcement to reduce high-speed chases. Reporter Andy Pierrotti and Photojournalist Luke Carter.

The highest number of deaths reported in Alaska was four in 2001. There were zero, according to the report, in 2021.

Alaska State Troopers say this year there were about 70 pursuits across the state, which is about the same number as last year.

Troopers don’t limit pursuits to violent crimes.

“Injuries to other people so I mean that would be one of the main reasons that we would pursue somebody,” Lt. Kid Chan with the Alaska State Troopers said. “There are other reasons [besides violence], like, for example, we do get a lot of REDDI (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) vehicles called in.”

According to the report, more than 90% of pursuits are initiated because of traffic violations.

APD was asked to provide the number of pursuits last year, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the request had not been answered.

But, still, pursuits aren’t out of the question.

“I bet you we had one in the last week,” Case said.

While not downplaying the seriousness of a chase, Case and Chan both say police pursuits are sometimes “fun” or “exciting,” but that law enforcement must weigh the responsibility to provide justice versus public safety.

“There is a lot of responsibility,” Chan said, “because you really have to think about everybody else before yourself.”

Case says APD has always had clear policies regarding pursuits, which are often updated.

“Those pursuits may be fun to get into,” Case said, “there’s also a lot of wreckage that happens when you get involved in those.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in the lower body Sunday night during a call for a civil standby between...
Suspect, officer shot during police response on Independence Drive
Scott Boneta
Former Anchorage police officer jailed on sexual assault, burglary and stalking charges
File image
2 die in Yukon River boating accident near Nulato
*
2 Fairbanks soldiers die after vehicle flips outside Salcha
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

2023 PFD airfare sales
2023 PFD airfare sales
Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy ousted as House Speaker
Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy ousted as House Speaker
Anchorage mayor plans to improve snow removal services in proposed budget
Anchorage mayor plans to improve snow removal services in proposed budget
A former Anchorage Police Department (APD) Patrol Officer is facing multiple sexual assault...
Former APD officer arrested