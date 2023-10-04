‘It’s disturbing’: Arrest of former APD officer creates shockwaves, victim advocate says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday, a former Anchorage Police Department officer, dressed in orange and handcuffed, stood inside jail court, less than 24 hours after he was arrested for alleged sexual assault and a string of other crimes.

“I think it’s disturbing anytime law enforcement is involved in criminal activity, that can definitely send shockwaves through the community,” said Keeley Olson, the executive director for STAR, a sexual trauma and response organization. “People want to believe that the people who are there to provide public safety are going to be safe.”

On Oct. 1, 33-year-old Scott Boneta was arrested for alleged sexual assault, burglary, stalking, burglary and computer crimes. Several of these alleged crimes, the criminal complaint notes, occurred before Boneta resigned from Anchorage police on Sept. 28.

Olson says the news of Boneta’s alleged crimes can be triggering for the community, especially sexual assault victims. Yet, Olson says, it is critical to note that law enforcement became aware of the situation and Boneta was taken into custody in less than 24 hours.

“It was taken very seriously, it was fully investigated. That it was taken very seriously and law enforcement really wants to work to hold their own accountable,” Olson said.

Boneta’s bond was set at $200,000 plus a third-party custodian. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle stated in a press release on Monday, “Boneta’s actions in no way reflect the high standard and values of the law enforcement profession…We have zero tolerance for any criminal or inappropriate conduct by our officers, and we hold them accountable for their actions.”

Before being employed by Anchorage police, most applications, including those applying for a police officer position undergo an extensive interview process. Applications must pass a background check, psychological screening and a polygraph.

“The overall hire rate for 2022 is about 5.28% of applications that we hired,” Anchorage police Lt. Marc Patzke said. “APD in general has a very low hire rate because we have very high criteria for those employees we’re willing to hire.”

Alaska’s News Source asked Anchorage police how Boneta performed on psychological screenings and if he underwent additional testing while employed, but the department said it did not have anyone to speak.

Patzke said he did not have information on Boneta and added that the department does not get the test results. The screenings, he said, are done by a third-party hire from the municipality. Yet, Patzke added that employees will not be re-tested unless a cause is found.

“So as an employer, we don’t administer medical exams for employees without cause. So there definitely has to be a valid reason for that,” Patzke said.

APD does note, that there could be additional victims from Boneto’s actions. Olson said anyone who is struggling by the news or may have been a victim can contact the crisis line at STAR or Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, otherwise known as RAINN, to confidentially or anonymously discuss any concerns. Olson adds that if a case involves a police officer, STAR can work with different departments when filing a report.

“When we have an idea that law enforcement is involved ... we have ways of circumventing patrol, of going through other chains of commands, and that we have a very dedicated specialized detective force with APD,” Olson said.

Olson notes that victims can also work with STAR to file an anonymous victim report. Victims can call the crisis line if a sexual assault has occurred within the past seven days, for forensic evidence to be gathered. This will be collected and on record without speaking to a law enforcement officer. Victims can then choose to open up a case down the road.

