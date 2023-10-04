McDonald’s manager burned when angry customer slaps coffee out of her hand, police say

The man is facing charges after the manager suffered burns to her arm and face. (WPLG, MIAMI SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT, MIAMI-DADE CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (WPLG) - A Florida man is facing charges after police say he got upset over the cost of his McDonald’s order and slapped a hot coffee out of the store manager’s hand, burning her.

Surveillance video shows the moments on Aug. 25 when police say a McDonald’s customer got upset with manager Stephanie Restuccia at the drive-thru window in Miami Springs. As the manager handed the man a hot coffee, he slapped it away and sped off.

Restuccia suffered burns to her arm and face.

“He starts insulting me, yelling at the guy in the back,” she said. “When I brought the coffee, he slapped it out of my hand, and it goes everywhere, all over me.”

The man, identified by police as 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo, was arrested Monday, and prosecutors filed a felony case against him for battery Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed a felony case against 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo for battery. He is accused of...
Prosecutors filed a felony case against 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo for battery. He is accused of slapping a hot coffee out of a McDonald's manager’s hand, burning her.(Source: Miami-Dade Corrections, WPLG via CNN)

Manager Nayib Garcia says Ravelo is a regular at the McDonald’s location.

“He orders a sausage McMuffin with a round egg, separately, and he orders a senior coffee is what I was told,” Garcia said.

Police say Ravelo told them in an interview he wasn’t happy with his service ahead of the incident. The police report says he got upset over “the amount he was being charged.”

Garcia says his employees told him the suspect’s issue was “over a penny.”

A judge set Ravelo’s bond at $5,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim, records show.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in the lower body Sunday night during a call for a civil standby between...
Suspect, officer shot during police response on Independence Drive
Scott Boneta
Former Anchorage police officer jailed on sexual assault, burglary and stalking charges
*
2 Fairbanks soldiers die after vehicle flips outside Salcha
File image
2 die in Yukon River boating accident near Nulato
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
The Anchorage Assembly is planning a bond package for improving Chugach State Park access,...
Anchorage Assembly plans $10M bond proposal for improving Chugach State Park access
All the agenda items that went up for a vote were approved at Tuesday night’s Anchorage School...
Parents voice concerns about Moving to Middle School Project at school board meeting
Anchorage Assembly plan 10M bond question for improving Chugach State Park access
Anchorage Assembly plan 10M bond question for improving Chugach State Park access
A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in New York was found safe. (WRGB,...
Man accused of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, ordering family to pay ransom