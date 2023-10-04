Sunshine breaks up October storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow on the ground! And with temperatures cooler, some of it is sticking around long enough to become a driving challenge. That was case in interior Alaska, with snow falling across the region Tuesday. Fairbanks reported .70 inches for the day, and inches in other locations in the past 24 hours. The warnings and advisories have expired as of this morning.

It was a chilly morning for Anchorage too, with the lack of cloud cover. Low temperatures this morning were in the 20s. At the official airport location, the low was 29 degrees, making it the coldest morning in Anchorage in 160 days! (April 25, 2023) The coldest low was at the Campbell Creek Science Center at 22 degrees.

A storm is moving through the western Aleutians, winds will be strong tonight and Wednesday. Adak is in line for southeast winds 25-45 miles per hour, with gusts to 55 mph. Cold Bay is likely to see northeast winds 20-35 miles per hour, gusts of 45-55 mph.

Southeast Alaska gets clearing only Tuesday night, before a new front brings moderate to heavy rain Thursday and Friday.

Hot spots for Alaska today, at Klawock and Ketchikan with 57 degrees.

The cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass, registering a low of 12 degrees.

