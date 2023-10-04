Turnagain Social Club offers adult day services in former Alaska Club on Tudor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Turnagain Social Club started welcoming the first clients into their new building on Tuesday, the former home of the Alaska Club on Tudor Road.

Owner Kori Mateaki said they purchased the building in February after it was rejected by the city as a possible site for a new homeless shelter.

Mateaki said the business — which opened in 2016 offering adult day services — had outgrown its former location, a modest home in the Turnagain neighborhood. The number of older adults they can serve has jumped from 60 to 260 in the new space.

“It is 17,000 square feet downstairs and the same upstairs,” she said. “So Turnagain is going to occupy the downstairs currently and then we have room to grow.”

According to the state, older adults are the fastest-growing segment of Alaska’s population. As their numbers grow, so does the need for new health services. Mateaki said the population they serve is expected to increase until 2030.

Turnagain Social Club serves adults that need a skilled nursing level of care — although Mateaki said a lot of what staff do is designed to keep people well.

“We get them up and moving, so it keeps them out of the hospitals. We have nursing staff that are doing medication reviews, they’re calling when they see a medical issue,” Mateaki said.

Mateaki says clients at Turnagain Social Club are having fun while staying as independent as possible.

Nearly all the clients at Turnagain Social Club are on Medicaid, which pays for their services. Some are funded by the Veterans Administration, private payers and grants. Mateaki said the business is willing to work with families to see if their loved ones might qualify for grants to help cover the costs.

The Turnagain Social Club offers transportation and meals, and is currently open Monday through Friday — although there are plans to expand to weekends soon. A grand opening for the public to view the facilities at 630 East Tudor Road will be held Saturday Oct. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

