Anchorage cancer survivor travels to Washington D.C. to advocate for others

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage resident Don Enslow joined hundreds at the nation’s capital in September to lobby for better access to cancer care, funding and research.

Enslow is a volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network. Emily Nenon, Government Relations Director for the Network, said voices like Enslow’s can make a difference in the fight.

“By being a survivor and an advocate, he is standing up and speaking out and saying, this was his experience, and how can he make things better for other people,” Nenon said.

Enslow isn’t shy about sharing his cancer journey with others. He’s a long-time volunteer at the Providence Cancer Center where, among other things, he helps fit chemotherapy patients with donated wigs. But it isn’t his fashion sense that makes Enslow successful in the ‘wig boutique’ — Enslow uses the space to talk with patients and their families about their diagnosis, as well as share his own experience.

Enslow, who has been cancer free for nearly 20 years, said he started experiencing symptoms in 2001 but ignored them.

“I was not a person who thought that I needed to go to get medical attention. I’m fine, I’m going to get through this.”

Family members eventually convinced him to visit a doctor. A colonoscopy revealed he had stage four colon cancer. Enslow spent the next few years making major changes in his diet and health, eventually becoming cancer-free. When he retired as a manager from BP in 2015, Enslow finally had the time to help others.

“When I survived and became cancer-free it really gave me a story about how I need to start paying attention, getting my annual medical check-ups, do screenings,” Enslow said. “Later on then towards when I retired, that whole experience pushed me towards ‘I need to help others and I need to make sure, hopefully, that they wouldn’t make the same mistakes I did’ — because I was extremely fortunate that I made it through and survived the cancer.”

Enslow counsels others to make similar lifestyle changes, but most of all, to never give up hope. He plans to continue volunteering with patients and advocating for government spending to curb cancer deaths and promote cancer cures.

