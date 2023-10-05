Anchorage Police Department is exploring the use of license plate readers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is exploring the possibility of bringing in a mass surveillance system to monitor crime throughout the municipality.

But some Anchorage Assembly members are concerned the system might violate residents’ right to privacy.

During Wednesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, APD Chief Michael Kerle said he wanted to see if the Assembly had any interest in bringing license plate readers to Anchorage. The high-speed, automated camera systems compile information related to the movement of license plates over time.

During his presentation, Kerle told Assembly members that many law enforcement agencies in the Lower 48 are adopting license plate readers.

He said the system can be useful in helping officers police crimes like stolen cars and human trafficking, along with responding to Amber and Silver alerts.

The license plate readers can be stationary like red light cameras or mobile and mounted to patrol vehicles. The system would capture every license plate it comes across to assist officers’ ability to solve crimes, said Kerle.

“It lists the geographical data, which license plate reader read the data, and [a] date and time stamp and then it puts it into a database and if you need to go back and refer to that, you could,” said Kerle, who added other police departments hold onto most data for about 30 days.

With the department dealing with staffing issues, some Assembly members said the system would help the department police crimes more efficiently.

Assembly members Karen Bronga and Randy Sulte said they could see the benefits of the system.

However, Assembly members Felix Rivera and Chris Constant felt the system could violate a resident’s right to policy

“I think the questions are: ‘What data are we collecting? How long are we keeping that data? How are we using that data?’ So whether it’s body cameras or whether its readers of license plates, it’s really about how we’re using the information that’s going to be most important to me,” Assembly member Kameron Perez-Verdia said.

Kerle said the license plate readers look at vehicles. The system does not look at faces.

“Every vehicle is required to be registered in the city while in the state. So, if they were on a public road in public places, to me, there is no expectation of privacy there,” Kerle said.

Kerle said discussions on license plate readers are in the very early stages at this time.

But if the Assembly does have interest in the police department implementing license plate readers, the system could be purchased through the department’s body-worn camera contract with Axon.

“We’re not going to go forward until we get a little bit more research, maybe develop a policy, run that by the Assembly,” Kerle said. “I just don’t want to have a lot of time spent [on it] and have the Assembly pass an ordinance that prohibits it.”

Extended interview with Anchorage police chief on possibility of license plate readers

