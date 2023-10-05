Anchorage Police and tow trucks start moving vehicles from Downtown homeless encampment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A row of tow trucks arrived outside of the homeless encampment on Third Avenue and Ingra Street Thursday morning to begin removing vehicles from the site as part of the city’s abatement process.

When Anchorage police officers arrived around 11 a.m., several large vehicles — including buses and an old Anchorage airport fire truck — were in the driveway entrance, but locked behind a gate. Police ordered those larger vehicles to move back into the large lot so the tow trucks could enter and move smaller vehicles.

That led to an angry confrontation with a man who said he was the owner of the large vehicles. He was later taken into custody by police and driven away.

A tow operator then began loading vehicles to be removed, but dozens remained. It was not clear at the time how long the process may take.

There were no city officials or police spokespeople on hand to answer questions. A request for comment to Mayor Dave Bronson’s office has not yet been answered.

Earlier this week, Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle indicated no vehicles would be impounded if someone was living inside.

“We’ve given proper notice and we have started impounding those vehicles that have no purpose, except they’re either abandoned there or are being stored,” Chief Kerle said Monday.

Last month, the municipality filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court requesting the court to reconsider a federal ruling forbidding cities in the west from abating homeless encampments if shelter beds are not available for homeless people living in the camps.

Earlier this week, the city revealed its desire to open a mass homeless shelter off of East 56th Avenue, between the Old Seward and New Seward Highways. The shelter would reportedly convert a former solid waste services facility with space for 150 beds.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

