Charmin is making it easier to tear its toilet paper

Charmin is introducing Ultra Soft rolls with scalloped edges nationwide this month.
Charmin is introducing Ultra Soft rolls with scalloped edges nationwide this month.(Charmin via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Charmin is rolling out a change in its toilet paper rolls.

The brand is introducing Ultra Soft rolls with scalloped edges nationwide this month.

The perforations between the squares are changing from straight to wavy.

Charmin says it will provide a “better, smoother tear,” resulting in a cleaner separation between sheets.

Charmin says scalloped edges will provide a “better, smoother tear,” resulting in a cleaner...
Charmin says scalloped edges will provide a “better, smoother tear,” resulting in a cleaner separation between sheets.(Charmin via CNN Newsource)

It’s the first time in a century that the brand has changed the shape of its tissue.

Charmin had been secretly letting customers test the new rolls.

The company says the top customer complaint over the years has been the uneven tears from the square shape.

Straight perforation toilet paper will still be available in Ultra Strong and Ultra Gentle toilet paper and the Forever Roll.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Cheri Ingram.
‘I forgive you, and pray God has mercy on your soul’: Loved ones of 2018 stabbing victim share emotional testimony during hearing
Spc. Brian Snowden and Spc. Jeremy Evans were killed Monday outside of Salcha.
2 Fairbanks soldiers killed in vehicle crash outside Salcha identified
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Anchorage Police Department is exploring the use of license plate readers
The Anchorage Assembly is planning a bond package for improving Chugach State Park access,...
Anchorage Assembly plans $10M bond proposal for improving Chugach State Park access
Scott Boneta
Former Anchorage police officer jailed on sexual assault, burglary and stalking charges

Latest News

Anchorage Police and tow trucks start moving vehicles from Downtown homeless encampment
Anchorage Police and tow trucks start moving vehicles from Downtown homeless encampment
Anchorage Police and tow trucks start moving vehicles from Downtown homeless encampment
Anchorage Police and tow trucks start moving vehicles from Downtown homeless encampment
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his...
Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigation