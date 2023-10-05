Community meetings set for Upper Cook Inlet tsunami study review

Community meetings set for Upper Cook Inlet tsunami study
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Staff from the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management as well as scientists are hopeful that a series of community meetings will help residents get ready for the potential impacts of a tsunami.

In a recently released study, scientists confirmed that a tsunami could put some areas of Anchorage underwater.

On Wednesday, emergency management leaders illustrated the potential impacts of a tsunami in a presentation of research findings given to Anchorage’s public safety committee.

Scientists shared that within five hours after an earthquake, the first wave could reach Anchorage — and the dangerous waves and currents could continue for up to 72 hours.

The Port of Alaska, which sits near sea level and on the edge of water, would be one of the impacted areas.

The meeting is part of a series of community meetings coming up over the next two weeks to help educate residents as well.

“It’s kind of shocking how little people know about tsunamis and how unlike tsunamis are compared to other waves,” said Elena Suleimani of the Alaska Earthquake Center. “When they hear the word wave, like stage two tsunami, they imagine like the standard wave, like storm surge or wind waves or any other waves, which is not the case. It is completely different from those waves.”

Those interested in attending a meeting on tsunami impacts in Anchorage are welcome to attend the Oct. 17 meeting at the Girdwood Community Center at 6 p.m. Meetings will also be held Oct. 19 and 20 at Anchorage’s Wilda Marston Theater at 6:30 p.m.

