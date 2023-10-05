Point Mackenzie Correctional Farm offers inmates a different way to serve time

POINT MACKENZIE, Alaska (KTUU) - The growing season in Alaska has wrapped for the year, but the work continues for inmates serving out the rest of their sentence at the Point Mackenzie Correctional Farm (PMCF) in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The farm — located in the northwest corner of Point Mackenzie — offers incarcerated individuals on their way to reentering society a hands-on approach to learning trade skills by maintaining a fully operational farm that grows vegetables and raises cattle and pigs.

Superintendent Harry Moore has been with the Alaska Department of Corrections (DOC) for nearly 18 years, spending his last five supervising inmates on the farm.

“There’s a lot of expectations that are placed on the inmates and their management of their own plan, which is much different than a standard facility,” Moore said. “All of this here at the farm creates an environment for learning — for learning how to care for themselves and, in the process, begin to care for others through the experience of working at the farm.”

Inmates live year-round in shared housing units located on the grounds and have to report for work — as well as decide what they’ll wear daily, as the facility does not implement standard uniforms.

Laroy White, an inmate who has been at the farm for three months with two years left on his sentence, transferred up from Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai. He said the program has helped with his communication skills and his ability to interact with different personalities, something everyone faces in a traditional work environment.

White also said he is grateful for the opportunity to finish his sentence in this capacity.

“It gives us a chance,” White said. “As you’re incarcerated, you feel like you can only do so much — but to know that there’s a goal at the end of the line that will help you get out faster and sooner if you want to, knowing that opportunity is there, it makes a difference in wanting to do better.”

During the year the inmates seed, plant, tend, and harvest thousands of pounds of vegetables — such as cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, and potatoes — all of which go back into correctional facilities across the state and to food banks. They also feed and care for approximately 150 cattle and around 50 pigs.

The housing units, however, are older and run-down — which is why DOC recently purchased four “new” units that served as temporary military housing on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Clif Reagle, DOC’s facilities director, said the department struggled for years trying to figure out how to update the housing units when the opportunity to make this purchase arose.

“We got a deal on them like you couldn’t believe,” Reagle said. “We were very fortunate to come across these.”

According to Reagle, JBER sold the four housing units, which are each essentially two duplexes put together to make a fourplex, for $7,500 a piece — a total of just $30,000. He said the new units are more energy efficient and will last another 40 to 50 years.

The department anticipates the inmates will be able to move into the new units as soon as the spring but more infrastructure work, such as plumbing and electrical, still needs to be completed.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.