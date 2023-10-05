Storm traffic gets busy over Alaska

Rain, snow and gusty winds to come
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low is spinning in the Gulf of Alaska, south of Cold Bay, another is over the western end of the Aleutian Chain. High pressure is over most of mainland Alaska.

Sun was out mid-week in the interior, western half of the state to southcentral.

With the storm track getting busy, clouds and precipitation will take over.

The winds were strong across the Aleutians and west coast on Wednesday. Winds gusted to 43 miles per hour at Adak Island, and up to 48 miles per hour and King Cove.

The storm is set to impact southcentral to the north Gulf Coast and Panhandle Thursday to Friday. Rain is likely at locations close to sea level, while higher elevations could see a wintry mix of snow and rain. This storm has the potential to kick off winter weather alerts in the coming days.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Yakutat with 55 degrees.

The cold spot was Galbraith Lake, where the temperature dropped to 8 below zero! It is among the first below zero readings going into the winter season.

