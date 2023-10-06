Alaskans who didn’t receive PFD experience long lines at state offices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A long line snaked outside of the Permanent Fund Dividend Office on Friday morning, full of Alaskan residents who say they did not receive their share of the state’s oil revenue.

The first disbursement was scheduled to be sent out Thursday.

Early Friday morning, more than 100 people lined the sidewalk outside the PFD office to find out why didn’t receive their annual deposit — the 2023 check totaled $1,312 for every resident in the state.

Some of those waiting in line said they were denied due to questions about their residency status. One man who wished to remain anonymous said his case was related to the amount of time that his grandson had been in Alaska.

“I just adopted him just last year,” he said.

One man who was standing in line with his grandmother said they didn’t know why they were denied.

“So we didn’t receive anything in the mail saying why we didn’t get our PFD, and then we were waiting and checking the bank account, and then we didn’t end up getting anything,” the man said. “So we just came down to see what was going on.”

Dominic Jackson was among the many waiting, and said he arrived at 9 a.m. Friday to get in line so he could be one of the first people through the door when the office opened up at 10 a.m. He said once he got inside it took about 15 minutes to deal with his situation.

Jackson said he hopes his appeal is successful and he could really use the money.

“I’m an artist, so I’m probably gonna buy some equipment, and then I’m gonna travel again and take my grandma somewhere nice,” Jackson said.

Another man who arrived later in the day said he was waiting in line for over an hour and was concerned about his parking meter running out.

Others said this was their first time receiving a denial letter and were confident their matters would be resolved.

According to the State of Alaska, an individual has 30 days from the date of the denial letter to file an appeal.

To be eligible for a dividend, Alaskans must maintain their residency in the state for the entire calendar year and may be absent from Alaska in a calendar year for up to 180 days for any reason. But Alaskans must report all absences over 90 days in a calendar year.

