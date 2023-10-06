Coffman Cove residents, scientists rally to rescue 2 killer whales trapped in lake

WRANGELL, Alaska (KTUU) - The small Prince of Wales Island community of Coffman Cove rallied together to save a couple of unexpected visitors — two orcas in Barnes Lake.

The orcas were spotted in mid-August, appearing at first to be a pair of jet skis gliding atop the water’s surface.

But it was soon realized that the wakes in the water were created by whales, not watercraft.

Using surveillance images taken by members of the community, officials were able to identify the whales as members of the group known as Biggs’ killer whales, a group named after marine biologist Michael Bigg. Bigg’s research in the 1970s and 1980s determined that orcas, also known as killer whales, form distinct family groups and their own unique cultures.

The group of animals that bears Bigg’s name are a distinct type known for their transience in North Pacific waters as well as their hunting prowess. While most orcas prey upon fish and at times even smaller marine mammals, Bigg’s killer whales have a more varied diet that contains larger prey — squid, seals and sea lions, dolphins and porpoises, even other species of whale.

As one of the most-studied whale populations in the world, it wasn’t difficult to determine which whales had found themselves in a new locale — they were easily identified as T51, a male born in 1981 who prefers to travel solo, and T49A2, who was born in 2007 and has also tends to move by himself. Prior to becoming trapped in Southeast Alaska, the pair were seen off the west coast of Vancouver Island on July 9.

It is believed that the whales entered the lake through a pair of narrow channels that lead to the waters surrounding the island — and surprisingly, it’s not the first time it’s happened.

According to NOAA, a group of orcas also ended up in Barnes Lake in 1994. Most of those whales were guided back to open waters by the noise of oikomi pipes — hollow metal pipes that make a loud noise when struck, creating a curtain of sound that the whales move away from.

As experts became increasingly concerned about the whale’s diminished diet while in the relatively enclosed waters of the lake, the scientific and local communities rallied to rescue them.

A response team that included two biologists, a graduate student studying Biggs’ whales, and NOAA’s Alaska Regional Stranding Coordinator Mandy Keogh arrived in nearby Coffman Cove on Sept. 24 and 25. The team prepared the necessary tools and made a plan to rescue the whales during the high tides between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, hopeful that higher water levels would make it easier for the whales to make their exit.

On Sept. 27, a community meeting was held to let locals know what tools and techniques would be utilized in the attempt to direct the whales, more than a month after their arrival, to depart the lake — including acoustic recordings of whales they know, oikomi pipes, and an ancient Hawaiian fishing method called hukilau.

“Barnes Lake was a really challenging area to mount a response,” Keogh said. “The tides dictated which day and how long we could work to encourage the whales out of the lake.”

Using the knowledge acquired from the last time whales were present in the lake, experts were able to determine the best course of action for getting T51 and T49A2 back where they belong.

When the time came, dozens of residents from the Coffman Cove community assisted the visiting predators. With 30 or so volunteers from the community aboard, 14 boats made the initial attempt to drive the whales out of the lake on Sept. 28. But the amount of kelp growing near the shallow channels made it difficult to coax the whales through.

With the new day came a new strategy. On Sept. 29, one team of volunteers worked to remove some of the kelp from the northern channel while another tried to urge them through the southern channel.

“We started from the approach that worked in 1994, and adapted it to succeed with these two whales,” said David Bain, vice president of the Board of Directors of Orca Conservancy. “Barnes Lake is difficult to get in and out of, as the exits are narrow and shallow, whitewater forms when the current is strong, and much of both channels dry out and waterfalls form at low tide.”

Bain, who led the 1994 rescue, was presented with new challenges during this response.

“Driving through the north channel as we did in 1994 didn’t work this year, perhaps because the kelp was thicker and stronger, the tide wasn’t quite as high, and the whales were larger. So, we decided to try to take advantage of these whales’ greater willingness to move through shallow water and narrow passages and try the south channel,” Bain said.

But their efforts were not in vain. As the team near the southern channel used the recordings of other whales — two female orcas known to spend time with both T51 and T49A2 — they saw the pair approach the channel. Once both whales were both in, volunteers readied to deploy the hukilau and prepared their oikomi pipes in case further encouragement was necessary.

Used for centuries by Hawaiian fishermen, the hukilau technique requires several people to cast out a large net affixed with leaves, which startle fish and direct them towards the center of the net. Many hands are needed to haul the net and its catch back to the shore, similar to how residents of whaling villages assist in hauling massive bowhead whales ashore following a successful hunt.

The hukilau used by these volunteers was painstakingly assembled overnight by local commercial fishermen to allow it to be set quickly. In addition to representing the importance of traditional ecological knowledge, the specialized net could also be viewed as a symbol of what the people of Coffman Cove were willing to do in order to rescue the pair of stranded killer whales.

As volunteers waiting to see if they would need to deploy the hukilau, the whales continued to pass through the narrow channel. A final playback of the recording of other whales was enough to urge them towards the waters surrounding Prince of Wales Island.

Jared Towers, a killer whale research technician with Fisheries and Oceans Canada who was among those leading the response effort, was happy to see the whales were healthy enough to swim out of the lake — and beyond.

“They just followed the boat out. They traveled more than 10 miles in the first two and a half hours at sea, which gives us hope that we got them out while their condition was still good enough for them to survive,” Towers said.

Several agencies coordinated efforts to assist the whales, including NOAA, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Orca Conservancy, the U.S. Forest Service, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and perhaps most importantly, the people of Coffman Cove who noticed and reported the stranded whales.

“It was a wonderful team effort, composed of ideas contributed by local residents as well as those experienced working with whales,” Bain said.

“The local knowledge, boating skills, and dedication of the Coffman Cove community is what made this response possible,” Keogh said.

Injured, entangled or dead whales and other marine mammals should be immediately reported to NOAA Fisheries’ statewide 24-hour stranding hotline at (877) 925-7773.

