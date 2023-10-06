New regulations starting Oct. 8 would allow dispensaries to give free samples

Starting Sunday October 8th, Alaska dispensaries can pass out free samples of products to customers.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting on Sunday Oct. 8, Alaska's marijuana dispensaries can pass out free samples of products to customers.

Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstorm signed the new regulation last month that revokes the prohibition on allowing marijuana stores to give out free samples.

“The real goal here is to allow the industry to act like the alcoholic beverage industry does with this sort of process, but still to keep and eye on and prevent diversion of marijuana and marijuana products, particularly to kids,” said Joan Wilson, Director for the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office.

For dispensaries such as Enlighten Alaska in Anchorage, the regulation change is welcomed.

“It’s really nice that we’re able to follow more normal rules,” CEO Evan Levinton said. “I do find it interesting and positive for the direction of progression of industry, and kind of loosening up on some of the regulations they put into place.”

Levinton said the change in regulations will allow his customer base to venture out and try new products.

“Cannabis is expensive, so it allows people to try products, different types of products, to change up the way they might consume,” Levinton said.

However, the regulation creates some legal gray areas, such as what regulations will be placed on samples, including sizes.

“The regulation doesn’t identify amount because what it did was remove prior prohibition,” Wilson said.

Levinton also adds that his company will proceed with caution.

“We want to really monitor and not just jump heads-over-heels on this and give away a bunch of different products. We really want to do it structured and diligent.”

Wilson says that the office will make sure samples are going to eligible customers only, and they plan to monitor sample distribution, just like it does for sales.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to numerous addiction specialists to seek their input about the change’s potential to introduce marijuana products to new users, but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

